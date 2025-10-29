Market Harborough Historical Society November Meeting
Denis will be speaking about war memorials in other lands and their meaning behind them.
Denis has done much work to preserve the war memorials of Leicestershire and has studied the topic in detail, will give a wide ranging talk on war memorials. He will compare the British approach with that of France, Germany, Poland, America, and Russia.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 12th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm. For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org