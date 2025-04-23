Market Harborough Historical Society May meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes Richard Knox as their May A.G.M. Speaker about Finding Bosworth Battlefield.

Richard Knox, by training as an archaeologist, is the Access and Interpretation Manager for Leicestershire County Council. He has worked with the County's Museums Service since 1990, being involved with the Bosworth Battlefield Centre since 2004.

A team of archaeologists has located the battlefield where Richard III fell on August 22, 1485, ushering in the Tudor era, which brought about so much change in the country.

A large-scale survey has uncovered battlefield artefacts, including a concentration of cannonballs and lead shot— the largest number discovered on any European 15th or 16th century battlefield – and an iconic Ricardian boar badge.

Richard Knox

Richard will talk to us about what happened at the Battle of Bosworth, how the location was lost to history and bring us up to date with the battlefield discoveries and their interpretations.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 14, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm. For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church.

There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org