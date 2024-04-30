Market Harborough Historical Society May: Landscapes of punishment in the countryside: The Golden age of the Gibbet

The Market Harborough Historical Society is pleased to welcome Professor Elizabeth Hurren as their May Speaker on the subject of: Landscapes of punishment in the countryside: The Golden age of the Gibbet.
By Anthony Cherrington
Published 30th Apr 2024, 09:40 BST
Elizabeth is a social historian at Leicester University and has recently been involved in a comprehensive and multidisciplinary study funded by the Wellcome Trust in London to map gibbets in the English Countryside.

Elizabeth will talk about this post-mortem punishment which was reserved for the worst enemies of the 18th and 19th century that committed treason, murder, piracy or robbed the taxman or Royal Mail.

Concentrating on Leicestershire and the East Midlands she will speak about the ‘The Golden Age of the Gibbet.’

The meeting will take place on May 8th, at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.

Non members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4.

Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org.