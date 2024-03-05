Market Harborough Historical Society March Meeting
The Market Harborough Historical Society is pleased to welcome Peter Liddle as their March Speaker on the subject of the Abbeys and Priories of Leicestershire
Peter is a retired Museum Curator and archaeologist, now a freelance lecturer and writer with interests mainly in Leicestershire Archaeology.
Peter will talk about the many abbeys and priories that were founded in the Middle Ages, what now remains of their buildings and what became of them after the Dissolution.
The meeting will take place on March 13th at the ‘Youth Wing’ of the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30 pm.
Non members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4.00. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org