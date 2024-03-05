Market Harborough Historical Society March Meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter is a retired Museum Curator and archaeologist, now a freelance lecturer and writer with interests mainly in Leicestershire Archaeology.

Peter will talk about the many abbeys and priories that were founded in the Middle Ages, what now remains of their buildings and what became of them after the Dissolution.

The meeting will take place on March 13th at the ‘Youth Wing’ of the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30 pm.