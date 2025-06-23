Market Harborough Historical Society July meeting

Matthew Morris

The Society welcomes Matthew Morris as their guest speaker on the subject of of Richard 111: ‘’ Bloody will be thine end’’

Matthew is a Project Officer at ULAS with two decades of archaeological experience in both rural and urban areas.

The meeting will take place at the Methodist Church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough on Tuesday, July 8th at 7.30pm.

This is a free event to members and the public alike, with no entry fee.

Further details from the society’s website: www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org