Market Harborough Historical Society: January meeting

The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes Kevin Dopson as our first speaker of 2025. Kevin will be speaking about George Villiers, the first Duke of Buckingham: a ‘Leicestershire Boy’ made good?

George Villiers was born at Brooksby near Melton Mowbray in 1592. As a favourite of James I, George dominated political life in the 1620’s both at home and on the Continent. His power was based solely on his good looks and charm, but it also brought unpopularity.

Kevin will cover George’s spectacular rise to power, his dominance over James I, his part in Charles I’s marriage negotiations, his relationship with the Huguenots and his death by the assassin’s dagger in 1628. He will also describe the many connections George had with the East Midlands.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 8th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30pm.

For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all.

Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org