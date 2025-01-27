Market Harborough Historical Society February Meeting
Charlotte, a Yorkshire writer, studied at the University of Leicester, including a master’s degree in Country House Studies. She followed a career in Heritage Management working at several large Yorkshire houses with two stints at Lamport Hall in Northamptonshire.
Her talk will focus on two genteel women who were born, raised, lived and died within the world of England's Country Houses: Mary Isham and Elizabeth Isham of Lamport Hall with some reference to the other such as Lady Elizabeth Manners, Duchess of Rutland from Belvoir Castle her work/research in general. They endured much tragedy but worked alongside their husbands to create a legacy that we are still benefitting from today.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 12th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm. For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org