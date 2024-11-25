Market Harborough Historical Society: December meeting

By Anthony Cherrington
The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes as their December Speaker, Professor John Martin.

John, as a specialist in agricultural history, and a regular contributor to BBC's Country File will be talking about how the impact of World War Two brought unprecedented changes in farming to the region from pastoral fields to arable farming.

The meeting takes place on December 11th at the Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.

Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org.

