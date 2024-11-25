The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes as their December Speaker, Professor John Martin.

John, as a specialist in agricultural history, and a regular contributor to BBC's Country File will be talking about how the impact of World War Two brought unprecedented changes in farming to the region from pastoral fields to arable farming.