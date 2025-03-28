Market Harborough Historical Society April meeting

Steph Mastoris

The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes Sam Mullins, OBE, and Steph Mastoris talking about Harborough History and Heritage in the 1980’s and 1990’s – The Heritage in Harborough 40 years ago!

The Harborough Museum opened on the first floor of the Harborough District Council offices in Adam and Eve Street in 1983, created by Sam Mullins as its founding keeper and his successor, Steph Mastoris. (Both keepers in time went on to oversee national museums.) This created a buzz, a new focus and impetus for Harborough and South Leicestershire histories at the time.

Both Curators led from the front with collecting, research, exhibitions and publications. Sam and Steph return to Market Harborough to reflect on the community history in Harborough in the exciting and formative years of the 1980s and 90s. This will be an informative and enjoyable evening.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 9th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm.

Sam Mullins, OBE

​For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org