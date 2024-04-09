Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bozena tells the story, often from a personal perspective, of these displaced Poles, how they survived the war and ended up stranded making what they thought were temporary homes in vacated British military camps, one of which was Husbands Bosworth.

The meeting will take place on April 10th at the ‘Youth Wing’ of the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.