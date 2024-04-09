Market Harborough Historical Society April Meeting
The Market Harborough Historical Society is pleased to welcome Bozena Kucewicz as their April Speaker about The Postwar Polish Resettlement Camp at Husbands Bosworth.
Bozena tells the story, often from a personal perspective, of these displaced Poles, how they survived the war and ended up stranded making what they thought were temporary homes in vacated British military camps, one of which was Husbands Bosworth.
The meeting will take place on April 10th at the ‘Youth Wing’ of the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.
Non-members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4.00. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org