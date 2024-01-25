Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Market Harborough Historical Society is pleased to welcome Ned Newitt as their February speaker recalling the Rupert Street Revolt of 1921 that took place in Leicester.

Apart from being a Leicester based historian and author, Ned is also a local musician and was a Leicester City Councillor from 1984 to 2003.

Ned will give an account of the story of the hardships faced by Leicester’s unemployed which led to a riot in September,1921, the conflict between the hopes of those who returned from the Great War and the reality of the 19th century Poor Law.

The Rupert Street Revolt

The meeting will take place on February 14th at the ‘Youth Wing’ of the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.