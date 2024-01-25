News you can trust since 1854
Market Harborough Historical Society

Market Harborough Historical Society February Meeting.
By Anthony CherringtonContributor
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
The Market Harborough Historical Society is pleased to welcome Ned Newitt as their February speaker recalling the Rupert Street Revolt of 1921 that took place in Leicester.

Apart from being a Leicester based historian and author, Ned is also a local musician and was a Leicester City Councillor from 1984 to 2003.

Ned will give an account of the story of the hardships faced by Leicester’s unemployed which led to a riot in September,1921, the conflict between the hopes of those who returned from the Great War and the reality of the 19th century Poor Law.

The meeting will take place on February 14th at the ‘Youth Wing’ of the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.

Non members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4.00. Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org

