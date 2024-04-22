Market Harborough Cricket Club launches new girls section
Thanks to the Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity’s kind donation we have been able to buy brand new kit specific to ladies cricket and fund professional coaching for the entire summer.
The Market Harborough Girls’ Softball Cricket Team is built on three core pillars:
Inclusivity: We believe that every girl, regardless of prior cricket experience, deserves a safe and welcoming space. Our team is open to all, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie.
Skill Development: Through regular practice sessions, we aim to nurture cricket skills, teamwork, and confidence. Whether it’s batting, bowling, or fielding, our players will grow both on and off the pitch.
Fun and Friendship: Cricket isn’t just about the game; it’s about building lasting connections. We emphasize the joy of playing, celebrating victories together, and supporting each other through challenges.
Aligning with the ECB’s Vision Our program aligns seamlessly with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) vision to transform women and girls’ cricket. The ECB’s strategic plan focuses on participation and pathway development for aspiring female cricketers aged U11-17. By introducing softball cricket, we contribute to making cricket a gender-neutral sport and growing the women’s game.
Join Us! Starting Monday, May 13, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, girls Aged 11- 17 are invited to join us at the Market Harborough Cricket Club. No prior experience is necessary—just an interest in cricket and a desire to learn.
We also welcome enquiries from young female sports leaders who might be interested in supporting the coaching.