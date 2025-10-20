Market Harborough Choral Society's first concert season 2025/26
With approximately 150 singers from the combined choirs taking part accompanied by approximately 70 musicians in the Leicester Symphony Orchestra all under the baton of Stephen Bullamore, conductor of the Leicester Philharmonic Choir, the production promises to be one of the musical events of the year in the County.
Soloists are well known to local audiences and comprise Nina Bennet, soprano, Louise Mott, mezzo soprano, Mark Wilde, tenor and Marcus Farnsworth, baritone.
Clive Hookins, Chair of Market Harborough Choral Society said “All three choirs have been working hard in their usual weekly rehearsals to learn this challenging work and will have come together on four occasions by the time of the concert to spend many hours rehearsing as one choir. The result is a very pleasing ensemble of voices and I am sure that we will do justice to the composition”.
Tickets are available online until shortly before the start of the concert on www.thephil.org.uk and cost £20 or £5 under 25s.