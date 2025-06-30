Market Harborough Choral Society: Last Concert of the Current Season

We are entering the last week of rehearsals for our summer concert on July 5th at 7.30 pm, Harborough Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

The concert programme not only gives the choir the opportunity to sing a variety of music that is different from that in other concerts throughout the year but, on this occasion, allows us to welcome choristers from St James the Greater Church, Leicester who will join with us in some of the programme as well as singing their own works accompanied by their own young pianist, Daniel.

We are delighted to say that our own brilliant accompanist, Oksana King, has a place in the programme for her own solo performance. We are so looking forward to the event! Tickets are available from members of the choir, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughchoral, from our own website at www.harboroughchoral.org or on the door on the night. They are priced at £12 (under 12's free).

The musical items comprising the concert programme are a blend of lighter works than the Classical works found in our other concerts and are written by modern composers with the stand-out work being Bob Chilcott’s “Five Days that Changed the World”. This is his tribute to the invention of printing; the abolition of slavery; the first powered flight; the discovery of penicillin and the first man in space - via five texts from the poet Charles Bennett identifying events that have brought people together and by their nature have changed our lives for the better. The Choir of St James the Greater, is a choir with a regional reputation for the quality of its music and is another of the choirs of which Emma is Musical Director.

Our conductor, Emma Trounson, in action

For our main Autumn Concert in season 2025/26 we are joining with Leicester Philharmonic Choir and Lutterworth and District Choral Society to present Verdi’s “Requiem”. Each choir will be rehearsing the work separately but coming together on a number of occasions in Leicester to work as a combined choir under Stephen Bullamore. We will be joined for the event by the Leicester Symphony Orchestra and four well-known soloists. The concert will take place at Leicester Grammar School, Great Glen LE8 9FL on Saturday 25 October 2025 at 7.00 pm. Tickets cost £20 (under 25s £5). Details will be posted in due course of the early bird ticket price.