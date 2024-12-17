Market Harborough Choral Society invite community to join their first rehearsal

Market Harborough Choral Society before their November 2024 concert

Market Harborough Choral Society are opening their first rehearsal of the New Year to anyone who wishes to come and join with them in singing choruses from Handel’s “Messiah” and other Choral works.

Choir Chairman, Clive Hookins, said “The Messiah’ is such a popular work with so many well- known choruses that we thought it would be a great way to start off 2025 by opening our first rehearsal leading to the full work on in concert on April 12, to anyone in the Market Harborough area who would like to join with us for the evening for that purpose. The event will take place at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough and will commence at 7.30 pm.

"While the ability to read music is an advantage, the evening is open to anyone who would like to sing with us, irrespective of voice. It is the sheer enjoyment of the works that we are seeking to promote.

"The evening is entirely free and music will be available to all who would like it. In order that we can ensure that we obtain sufficient copies please register your intention to attend the evening by going to our website at www.harboroughchoral.org and click the link to the registration page to be found on the homepage under the tab “Come and Sing”. We look forward to welcoming all who come”.

The full performance will be at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough on Saturday April 12th at 7.30 pm, tickets £12 adults, under 12s free.