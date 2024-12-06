Market Harborough Choral Society events this December

By Victor Hall
Contributor
Published 6th Dec 2024, 08:25 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST
Christmas Fayreplaceholder image
Christmas Fayre
The Annual Market Harborough Christmas Society Christmas Fayre takes place this Saturday, December 7th, in the Harborough Theatre Foyer between 10.30 am and 12.30 am. Admission is £2.50 which includes a slice of home-made cake and tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

Choir Chairman, Clive Hookins, said "We know that there are many who look forward to this annual event as a break from shopping in town and to continue acquiring Christmas presents from the Christmas stall.

Most Popular

There are also stalls selling books, pet Christmas gifts, cakes, a tombola and a raffle. We look forward to meeting all those who come through the doors on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking a little further ahead rehearsals are well under way for our Christmas concert entitled "A Feast for Christmas" due to be given at the Methodist Church venue on Saturday 21 December at 7.30 pm.

C Market Harborough Choral Societyplaceholder image
C Market Harborough Choral Society

Tickets are available (£12 adults, children under 12 free) from choir members, on the door or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughchoral.

We are particularly excited about our "Come and Sing" rehearsal on 7 January at 7.30 pm when we invite everyone who wishes to come for an evening singing as we start our rehearsals for our Spring Concert in April of "Messiah" by George Frederick Handel.

Music will be provided to all those who want it but an ability to read music, though desirable, is not necessary. All voices will be welcome".

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice