Market Harborough Choral Society events this December

Christmas Fayre

The Annual Market Harborough Christmas Society Christmas Fayre takes place this Saturday, December 7th, in the Harborough Theatre Foyer between 10.30 am and 12.30 am. Admission is £2.50 which includes a slice of home-made cake and tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

Choir Chairman, Clive Hookins, said "We know that there are many who look forward to this annual event as a break from shopping in town and to continue acquiring Christmas presents from the Christmas stall.

There are also stalls selling books, pet Christmas gifts, cakes, a tombola and a raffle. We look forward to meeting all those who come through the doors on Saturday.

Looking a little further ahead rehearsals are well under way for our Christmas concert entitled "A Feast for Christmas" due to be given at the Methodist Church venue on Saturday 21 December at 7.30 pm.

C Market Harborough Choral Society

Tickets are available (£12 adults, children under 12 free) from choir members, on the door or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughchoral.

We are particularly excited about our "Come and Sing" rehearsal on 7 January at 7.30 pm when we invite everyone who wishes to come for an evening singing as we start our rehearsals for our Spring Concert in April of "Messiah" by George Frederick Handel.

Music will be provided to all those who want it but an ability to read music, though desirable, is not necessary. All voices will be welcome".