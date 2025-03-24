Our conductor, Emma Trounson

Tickets are selling very fast for “Messiah” by George Frederic Handel the spring concert of the Market Harborough Choral Society to be presented at the Methodist Church, Market Harborough at 7.30 pm on April 12th.

Choir Chairman, Clive Hookins, said: “The Concert has proved to be very popular with the local community, so much so that we have only a handful of tickets left. It looks like we will have a full house for this well-known work that is so beloved by audiences and choirs alike. The Choir commenced rehearsals in January with a “Come and Sing” event that was open to all and in excess of twenty people joined in with us of whom nine have stayed with us and become members of the Choir.

"We will be holding further “Come and Sing” events in the future and we continue to welcome new members to our ranks and invite anyone who wishes to give us a try to get in contact with us via our website, www.harboroughchoral.org. Rehearsals for our summer concert commence on April 29th at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough.”

Remaining tickets for “Messiah” may be purchased through members of the choir or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughchoral or via the choir’s own website (see above).