Market Harborough care home welcomes guests for its grand launch

Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, will be opening its doors to the community on Thursday 28th March, from 2pm-4.30pm, for its grand launch celebrations complete with champagne, feathered friends, and live music.

With the first residents having moved into Oat Hill Mews in January, everyone at the home is now gearing up to celebrate its official opening.

On arrival, guests will be met by the team in the home’s main reception area, where they can enjoy champagne, canapés and a harpist. After the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, by Councillor Peter James, announcing the home as officially open, visitors will have the opportunity to find out exactly what life is like at Oat Hill Mews.

Guests will be able to take a tour of the care home, as well as enjoying plenty of fun, family-friendly activities, including live entertainment from ‘Rat Pack’, who will be singing well-known classics from the 1950's and 60's.

As part of the celebrations, there will be a birds of prey display – who will be paying a flying visit to the home’s gardens, giving visitors the opportunity to hold and admire the spectacular birds.

The team at Oat Hill Mews will also be encouraging the community to join in their art project, where guests can try their hand at a new hobby – with the artwork, once complete, being displayed in the home.

There will also be a local hero award presentation, to recognise members of the community who have gone above and beyond. Finally, to top the day off, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy tasters of the delicious meals on offer to residents at Oat Hill Mews, specially prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’ve had such a warm and positive response from local people since we opened the doors to Oat Hill Mews in January – we already feel like part of the community!

“We’re delighted to be marking the official opening of our home and to celebrate with our neighbours, relatives and special guests. We can’t wait to show everyone the welcoming, friendly atmosphere we’ve created here at the home.

“On behalf of the team and residents here at Oat Hill Mews, I’d like to invite the people of Market Harborough along to what promises to be a fun afternoon for all!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is opening this month, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews and to book a place at the event, please call Bethany Standley, Customer Relations Manager at Oat Hill Mews, on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected]