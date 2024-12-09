Magical music for Christmas with The Harborough Collective
The Harborough Collective, directed by extraordinary violinist, composer and arranger David Le Page, weave a Wassail that whispers the arrival of Christmas and celebrates the Yule-tide.
This beautiful programme will include Vivaldi ‘Winter’ from The Four Seasons, Corelli 'Christmas Concerto', ‘Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman, Carol of the Bells, the traditional ‘Apple Tree Wassail’, and Le Page’s own stunning instrumental arrangements of In the Bleak Midwinter, See Amid the Winter Snow, O Little Town of Bethlehem, I Saw Three Ships and much more…
It is an evening for adults and children alike which will send you out into the night tingling with the joys of Christmas!
For more information visit www.harboroughconcerts.co.uk