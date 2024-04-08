Magic Voices in concert on 20th April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magic Voices choir are performing in a concert at the Jubilee Hall, Bowden Lane LE16 7JD on Saturday April 20th at 7.30pm.

There will be a range of contemporary songs with bespoke arrangements by Andy Rumble, who amongst many other achievements was Musical Director for Barry Manilow and scored Copacobana.

There will also be solos from some of our members, one of which will be accompanied by our ukulele ensemble.