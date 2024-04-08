Magic Voices in concert on 20th April
Join us for an evening of well known songs with original arrangements.
Magic Voices choir are performing in a concert at the Jubilee Hall, Bowden Lane LE16 7JD on Saturday April 20th at 7.30pm.
There will be a range of contemporary songs with bespoke arrangements by Andy Rumble, who amongst many other achievements was Musical Director for Barry Manilow and scored Copacobana.
There will also be solos from some of our members, one of which will be accompanied by our ukulele ensemble.
The concert is free to attend as we are raising funds for our local branch of Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide through donations on the evening.