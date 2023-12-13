Magic Voices Choir sing at the Grange Farm Christmas Barn in Thorpe Langton on Saturday

The choir repertoire covers a number of festive songs with bespoke arrangements by Andy Rumble, the founder of Magic Voices. His newly written song, I Love Christmas Day, is written exclusively for Magic Voices. They also sing a number of contemporary songs including pop-songs and medleys from musicals. The choirs singing on Saturday are from Rugby and Market Harborough who share an MD, Jon Watson-Tate, and Magic Voices has many other choirs in venues around the country.