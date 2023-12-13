Magic Voices Choir sing at the Grange Farm Christmas Barn in Thorpe Langton on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The choir repertoire covers a number of festive songs with bespoke arrangements by Andy Rumble, the founder of Magic Voices. His newly written song, I Love Christmas Day, is written exclusively for Magic Voices. They also sing a number of contemporary songs including pop-songs and medleys from musicals. The choirs singing on Saturday are from Rugby and Market Harborough who share an MD, Jon Watson-Tate, and Magic Voices has many other choirs in venues around the country.
The barn hosts Santa between 10am and 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, offers the opportunity to choose your Christmas tree and decorations, and you can take a ride on their vintage steam roller. There are donkeys and sheep to meet and plenty of hot food and drinks to keep you warm.