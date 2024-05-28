Lubenham Open Gardens return!
The Village is a three times Gold Medalist in East Midlands in Bloom and has a reputation for colourful and interesting gardens.
Sustainability and recycling, ideas for small gardens, bright perennials, roses, fruit trees, wildflower beds, ponds and water features - just a taste of what you'll find in our gardens around the village.
Lunches in the Village Hall, Tea and Cakes served in Church and at various gardens. Well behaved dogs on leads most welcome.Please be aware of uneven paths and garden ponds, especially with accompanied children.
FREE Car Parking on the Green. Entry £5 CASH ONLY for adults, children under 16 free.
Programmes/Wristbands available on the Green and at gardens. Plants for sale on the Green. Bell ringing at 12noon in Church.
Come and enjoy a lovely day and help us look after All Saints Church!