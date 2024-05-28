Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ever popular Lubenham Open Gardens in aid of All Saints Church, Lubenham, is back on Sunday, 16th June organised this year by Lubenham in Bloom.

The Village is a three times Gold Medalist in East Midlands in Bloom and has a reputation for colourful and interesting gardens.

Sustainability and recycling, ideas for small gardens, bright perennials, roses, fruit trees, wildflower beds, ponds and water features - just a taste of what you'll find in our gardens around the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lunches in the Village Hall, Tea and Cakes served in Church and at various gardens. Well behaved dogs on leads most welcome.Please be aware of uneven paths and garden ponds, especially with accompanied children.

The ever popular Lubenham Open Gardens is back on Sunday, 16th June.

FREE Car Parking on the Green. Entry £5 CASH ONLY for adults, children under 16 free.

Programmes/Wristbands available on the Green and at gardens. Plants for sale on the Green. Bell ringing at 12noon in Church.