Lubenham in Bloom/RHS Big Sow this April

Lubenham in Bloom warmly invites you to join in with their Seed/Plant/Ideas Swop and Sale on Sunday 7th April from 10.00am until 12.00noon in the Onyx Room at the rear of the Lubenham Village Hall. This will include Coffee, Tea and Cake.

This year, the Royal Horticultural Society celebrates sixty years of Britain in Bloom and this will be our first sharing in that celebration. Already the Lubenham in Bloom team has been hard at work around the village, in spite of the floods, and we are preparing to enter East Midlands in bloom again this year.

Can we win Gold for the third time? We welcome volunteers to help us in this work. Have a word with Margaret Richards: 01858468229 or [email protected]

Peter Shelton has offered to sell Garden Tools in aid of the War Memorial and All Saints Church Fabric Fund. Here’s an opportunity to pick up a trowel, fork or spade or garden equipment in excellent condition. You will find him in the Car Park.