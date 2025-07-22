Lubenham in Bloom Coffee Morning Wednesday 13th August from 10am - 12noon

St Martin's Lily

Gold medal winners 5 times in East Midlands in Bloom, Lubenham in Bloom warmly welcomes you to enjoy their tea/coffee and cakes at Lubenham Village Hall, Wednesday 13th August 2025 from 10am until 12noon

Our 'In Bloom' Coffee Morning is one of Lubenham in Bloom's main fundraising events, at Lubenham Village Hall. This year we shall have some racks of pre-loved Mens and Womens clothes, a Raffle, and other Stalls of locally produced craft-work, plus a display of Lubenham in Bloom's work over the past year.

Come and enjoy a chat with friends and neighbours, make new friends and help us continue our work in and with the local, lively community of Lubenham.

Looking forward to seeing you on 13th August.