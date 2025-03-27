Lubenham in Bloom "Big Sow Sunday" 6th April

For all you Gardeners out there - Lubenham in Bloom warmly invites you to join in with our “Big Sow Sunday” at their Seed / Plant / Ideas Swop and Sale on Sunday 6th April from 10am until 12noon.

This will include Coffee, Tea and a delicious selection of Cakes. Venue? The Onyx Room, Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham LE16 9TE

“East Midlands in Bloom” is part of 'Britain in Bloom' and we are pleased to be part of such an organisation. Already our Lubenham in Bloom team has been hard at work around the village, in spite of the weather, and we are preparing to enter East Midlands in Bloom again this year. We won a Gold Award for the third time in a row and also the Village Award for the first time in 2024! Can we do as well in 2025? Our volunteers are pleased to report that the village is showing its spring colours in all their glory

As ever, we welcome volunteers to help us in this work. Have a word with Margaret Richards: 01858468229 or [email protected]

On a sunny patio - Peter Rabbit looks on longingly!

Peter Shelton, well known for his excellent refurbished tools and equipment has offered to sell Garden Tools in aid of the War Memorial and All Saints Church Fabric Fund. Here’s an opportunity to pick up a trowel, fork or spade or garden equipment in excellent condition. You will find him in the Village Hall Car Park.

Also, we shall have a ‘Made in Lubenham Stall’ full of interesting craft items made to a high standard by some of our talented villagers plus some Apple Grafts from a local gardener.