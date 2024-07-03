Lubenham Heritage Group: Three Heroes of Lutterworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lubenham Heritage Group warmly invite you to join them and Tony Hirons on Tuesday, 9th July at 7.30pm, Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham, when he will speak about three very different characters and their affect on Lutterworth and national history.

The Three Heroes of Lutterworth

Most villages and towns have their local heroes, some of whom we celebrate at Remembrance and on other occasions. Lutterworth is no exception to this.

Full size model, Gloster Whittle E28/39 Jet, A426 Frank Whittle MemorialRoundabout Lutterworth

John Wycliffe was an influential and controversial 14th century scholar and theologian best remembered for his association with the translation of the Bible into English.

Rifleman William Green served in the Napoleonic Wars. His memoirs of 10 years’ service in the British Army are one of the few accounts by an enlisted man and has served as a primary source for many historians. He died in 1881 aged 96.

20th century engineer and inventor Sir Frank Whittle is famous for developing the first British Turbo Jet engine at Power Jets in Lutterworth. You can’t miss the life-size model of the Gloster E28/39 jet on the roundabout as you drive into Lutterworth from the M1 or Market Harborough.

At our next meeting Tony Hirons will tell us more about these three remarkable but very different men. We remember the entertaining visit last year to Lutterworth Parish Church which was hosted by Tony. This evening promises to be equally enjoyable.