Lubenham Heritage Group: Three Heroes of Lutterworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
The Three Heroes of Lutterworth
Most villages and towns have their local heroes, some of whom we celebrate at Remembrance and on other occasions. Lutterworth is no exception to this.
John Wycliffe was an influential and controversial 14th century scholar and theologian best remembered for his association with the translation of the Bible into English.
Rifleman William Green served in the Napoleonic Wars. His memoirs of 10 years’ service in the British Army are one of the few accounts by an enlisted man and has served as a primary source for many historians. He died in 1881 aged 96.
20th century engineer and inventor Sir Frank Whittle is famous for developing the first British Turbo Jet engine at Power Jets in Lutterworth. You can’t miss the life-size model of the Gloster E28/39 jet on the roundabout as you drive into Lutterworth from the M1 or Market Harborough.
At our next meeting Tony Hirons will tell us more about these three remarkable but very different men. We remember the entertaining visit last year to Lutterworth Parish Church which was hosted by Tony. This evening promises to be equally enjoyable.
For further information, please contact Pip Clements on 01858 432548 or 07971238380.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.