Lubenham Heritage Group: "The History of My House - part 2"
After the excitement of looking at Three Heroes from Lutterworth in July, our emphasis turns to more homely matters A History of My House – part 2.
How often do we remark "if only these walls could talk" - what tales would they have to reveal?
In the past we have covered the larger, grand and historic houses of the Lubenham area, but what about the ‘unsung’ houses – the ordinary homes where most of us live.
On Tuesday, 13th August at 7.30pm, at Lubenham Village Hall ~ “A History of My House – part 2” will be told, with current residents sharing the history and stories of a few more of these houses and discover some more interesting stories behind the front door!
