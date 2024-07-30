Lubenham Heritage Group: "The History of My House - part 2"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the excitement of looking at Three Heroes from Lutterworth in July, our emphasis turns to more homely matters A History of My House – part 2.

How often do we remark "if only these walls could talk" - what tales would they have to reveal?

In the past we have covered the larger, grand and historic houses of the Lubenham area, but what about the ‘unsung’ houses – the ordinary homes where most of us live.

