Lubenham Heritage Group: Spilling the Beans - A History of Coffee
One of today's most popular beverages has an intriguing back story, from its supposed medicinal properties to approval by Pope Clement.
In the 17th century it was believed that coffee had medicinal properties; in the 1600’s Pope Clement gave his permission for Catholics to drink it and the first Coffee House opened in England.
We welcome back a very popular speaker, Sandy Leong to get our taste buds tingling on Tuesday, 10th September at Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham, at 7.30pm.
Admission: Members £1.50 Non-members £3.50
Our love affair with the coffee bean goes back several centuries, before becoming a popular drink on the high street and at home, whether you like it instant or ground and percolated.
