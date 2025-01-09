Lubenham Heritage Group: Soups to Suspenders

One family, two brothers, create world famous Market Harborough based Companies. Soups and Suspenders, how are they linked?

We are looking forward to discovering more about the fascinating story of the Symington Brothers, William and James from Scotland who settled in Market Harborough and founded two very different but successful and world-renowned business enterprises. A warm New Year welcome to Mike Stroud, who returns to stir our taste buds and improve our shape, if it needs it!