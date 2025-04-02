Deer in Bradgate Park

Bradgate Park is renowned for its Deer as part of the wildlife and fauna of this part of the Charnwood Forest, but how is it all looked after?

Lubenham Herita﻿ge Group welcomes Robb Doyle to our next meeting on Tuesday 8th April, at 7.30pm, Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham LE16 9TE, when he takes a look at the five main habitats found in Bradgate Park that make it such a special place. The key habitats are; Wet Heathland, Acid Grassland, Dry Stone Walls, Ancient Trees and Water Courses. The plant life and wildlife for each habitat will be reviewed along with habitat management tasks. There will be images of the large Red Deer down to the smallest insects. The talk will also look at how human interventions past and present form this fabulous site in the Charnwood Forest.

Bradgate Park is a medieval deer park – a Sight of Special Scientific Interests (SSSI) that was first mentioned circa 1241. It was laid out as a hunting land either side of the banks of the River Lin, and was rather smaller than the current boundary. Today it covers 850 acres of publicly accessible countryside in the Charnwood Forest. The park was one of two parks belonging to the Manor of Groby. It was subsequently acquired by the Beaumont family, passing to the de Quincy family and on to William de Ferrers of Groby.