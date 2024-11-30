Lubenham Heritage Group: A Canalside Winter

Foxton Inclined Plane in Winter

The waterways are charged with magic, but nothing about them is more magical than the difference made by the few feet of water which separate the boat from the land.

Those few feet instantly set the boatman in a world of his own, and his vision of the outer world though which he glides, becomes magically calmer and clearer. Again, this may sound whimsical and improbable: the degree to which it is true can be confirmed only by experience. (1950s) Know your Waterways Robert Aikman’

Susan Woolfit in her book Idle Women describes the work that women took on to run the canal boats and barges, left idle because the men had gone off to war, during WW2. Susan and her colleagues worked through the bitter cold of winter, when the lock slides were slippery. They were constantly cold and wet. For weeks they could not dry their clothes. Their tiny cabins were wet & dirty. Is it the same in 2024/25?

We welcome our Canalside friend and member Mary Matts and her Friends who will give us a seasonal illustrated celebration of stories and recollections of canal life in winter, along with music and songs. Followed by Christmas treats!

Best wishes for Christmas and the New Year from all at Lubenham Heritage Group

We start the New Year with our first meeting on Tuesday 14th January when we welcome Mike Stroud to give us a fascinating look at story of the Symingtons of Market Harborough - ‘From Soup to Suspenders.’

Please visit our website www.lubenhamheritagegroup.co.uk and also, we have a Facebook page Lubenham Heritage Group.