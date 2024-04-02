Lubenham Heritage Group

Tuesday 9th April starting 7.30pm at Lubenham Village Hall “The Last Naval Hero!” by Roy Smart.
Tuesday 9th April at 7.30pm sees the return of one of our most popular speakers Roy Smart, who will tell the extraordinary and fascinating story of David, 1st Earl Beatty.

Beatty rose with meteoric speed from a humble Royal Naval Cadet to become First Sea Lord, Statesman and renowned public hero of the Great War, not without some controversy over his central part in the Battle of Jutland, the greatest battle and later the greatest surrender in nautical history.

He married the hedonistic American socialite Ethel and lived a ‘Downton Abbey’ life-style, much of it here in the Shires. It is a tale of immense riches, marital strife and scandal. What a story!

