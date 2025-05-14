Location, Location, Location is coming to Leicestershire!

Channel 4’s primetime property programme Location, Location, Location is looking for house hunters in Leicestershire to take part in it’s 25th anniversary series.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronted by presenters and property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, the pair head all across the UK to help buyers in search for their dream home. Location Location Location has been a fixture in Channel 4’s schedule for over 20 years and remains the biggest property buying programme on British television.

In all that time, property experts, Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have never tired in their efforts to match the nation’s hopeful house hunters with their perfect home. For its next series being filmed in June, Channel 4 are now looking for individuals, families and couples in Leicestershire who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to find their next home - whether they're upsizing, downsizing, first timers, or looking for a forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We are casting for the new, 25th anniversary series, and we are interested in hearing from chain free house hunters in and around Leicestershire. Applications are now open and we're looking to spread the word to the community to encourage house hunters to apply and get the help they need." Filming this summer, we are looking for individuals, families and couples who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to buy their dream home in the East Midlands.

Phil Spencer & Kirstie Allsopp

Whether applicants are first time buyers; looking for their next dream home; downsizing or relocating- whatever the reason they're moving, we love to hear from them.

Anyone interested can apply via the Channel 4 website and the following link - https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/location

As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, we strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your application will be received by a member of IWC Media and they will contact you directly if they wish to take you any further. IWC Media will process your personal data in accordance with their privacy policy, a copy of which is available on request.