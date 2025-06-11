ETC’s summer 2024 production Of Backwards Broadway. Written by our talented Director Suzy Devy.placeholder image
Local theatre company marks ten years of performances with a hilarious and heartwarming musical extravaganza

Ensemble Theatre Company, founded in January 2015 by a passionate group of talented thespians, aims to deliver a modern and captivating theatre experience to the residents of South Leicestershire. Operating from our ‘home’ Fleckney Village Hall, we are fortunate to have members from all over the county. Over the past decade, we have delighted audiences with musicals, variety shows, concerts, showcases, plays, and murder mysteries. As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, we are excited to present an ambitious production of the musical "9 to 5."

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie of the same name. The story revolves around three female office workers—Violet, Judy, and Doralee—who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, and hypocritical boss, Franklin Hart. They fantasize about getting even with him and, through a series of comedic and unexpected events, find themselves in a position to take control of the company. As they implement changes to improve the workplace, they discover their own strengths and the power of friendship. The musical is a humorous and empowering story of women standing up for themselves and making a difference, all set to a swinging 70’s soundtrack!

After five months of rehearsing hilarious scenes, perfecting American accents, and mastering brilliant musical numbers, our efforts will come to fruition on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th June. The doors of Fleckney Village Hall will open at 7:00 PM for a 7:30 PM start. A few remaining tickets are available for £12 at ensembletc.com. Audiences will enjoy cabaret-style seating around tables, perfect for enjoying the show with a few drinks from our bar and providing an ideal spot for your raffle tickets.

If you can't attend the show but want to learn more about ETC, see what's coming up, or join our group, please visit our website or find us on Facebook. We rehearse on Tuesday evenings and welcome new members interested in any aspect of theatre, both onstage and backstage. Feel free to reach out with any questions by emailing [email protected], and a member of our wonderful committee will get back to you.

