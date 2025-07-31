Local bands to headline Rainbow Suzifest event in Harborough for Air Ambulance

Roll up, roll up for Rainbow Suzifest in support of the Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, in memory of Mark Player.

It promises to be a fabulous evening with local bands Pete & Paul, Nebulous and headliners The Smarties! Starting at 5.30pm till 11pm with an hour’s disco to finish. Tickets are £10 which you can buy through the QR code on the poster or use the link on my fb page. Suzi Player. All of the proceeds will be directly donated to the Air Ambulance. There will also be a raffle with some great prizes.