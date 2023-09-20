Local author and Market Harborough charity join forces

There will be five fortnightly Friday sessions from 10.30 to 12.30 at the Methodist Church Lounge on Northampton Road from October 6th to Dec 1st covering all aspects of storytelling from beginnings, creating compelling characters, point of view, location, plotting, endings and editing as well as how to get your work published. Diana says ‘I’m delighted to be working with the Story Centre and I’m really looking forward to meeting local writers who want to develop their skills, whatever stage they’re at.’