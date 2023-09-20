News you can trust since 1854
Local author and Market Harborough charity join forces

Market Harborough charity The Story Centre and local author Diana Bretherick are joining forces to offer a creative writing course in the town.
By Diana BretherickContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
There will be five fortnightly Friday sessions from 10.30 to 12.30 at the Methodist Church Lounge on Northampton Road from October 6th to Dec 1st covering all aspects of storytelling from beginnings, creating compelling characters, point of view, location, plotting, endings and editing as well as how to get your work published. Diana says ‘I’m delighted to be working with the Story Centre and I’m really looking forward to meeting local writers who want to develop their skills, whatever stage they’re at.’

To be sure of your space contact The Story Centre via email on [email protected]

or by phone on 07891 828142

Related topics:Market Harborough