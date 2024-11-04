Little Bowden Society: November meeting

Barbara Tallis and other members of the Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers will be guest speakers at the November meeting of Little Bowden Society.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the 3rd year in a row, Market Harborough has received a Gold Award in East Midlands in Bloom and a First in the Large Town category. Barbara will be telling us about the history of the group, how they organise the work, and their achievements over the years.

We will also be screening a film from the archives of MH Movie Makers, showing the work of the MH in Bloom team in earlier years. Guests very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, 20th November, 7.30pm at St Nicholas’ Church Hall, Rectory Lane.