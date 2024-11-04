Little Bowden Society: November meeting

By Kevin Millard
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 19:12 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 14:52 BST
Barbara Tallis and other members of the Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers will be guest speakers at the November meeting of Little Bowden Society.

For the 3rd year in a row, Market Harborough has received a Gold Award in East Midlands in Bloom and a First in the Large Town category. Barbara will be telling us about the history of the group, how they organise the work, and their achievements over the years.

We will also be screening a film from the archives of MH Movie Makers, showing the work of the MH in Bloom team in earlier years. Guests very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, 20th November, 7.30pm at St Nicholas’ Church Hall, Rectory Lane.

Market Harborough
