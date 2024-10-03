Little Bowden Society meeting Wednesday 16th October 7.30pm St Nicholas' Church Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are looking forward to welcoming Neil Holman to our meeting, where he will be speaking about projects he has been involved in around the town and wider afield.

Neil will be telling us how he has been salvaging and refurbishing cycles for distribution to disadvantaged children around the country. Other projects include the building of the skate park off Bellfield Lane and running cycle groups for young people.

Visitors very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee