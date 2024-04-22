Little Bowden Society meeting report

Little Bowden Society were very pleased to welcome three of Market Harborough museum’s curators and three assistant curators to their meeting last week.
By Kevin MillardContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
Sam Mullins OBE, gave us a very interesting and informative presentation on how he set up the museum, when it first opened in The Symington Building in 1982.

Sam was joined by Steph Mastoris the 2nd curator and Zara Mathews, the 6th curator, who is pictured with John Carter the museum’s first assistant curator, together with Steve Barker & Pam Aucott, also both assistant curators.

After leaving Market Harborough, Sam became Director and CEO of The London Transport Museum and Steph became Head of Museums at The National Museum of Wales.

Left to Right Zara, Pam, John, Steph, Steve, SamLeft to Right Zara, Pam, John, Steph, Steve, Sam
Left to Right Zara, Pam, John, Steph, Steve, Sam

LBS meet on the 3rd Wednesday of every month, 7.30pm at St Nicholas’ Church Hall, the next meeting is Wednesday 15th May, when Sandy Leong will be giving us a light hearted history of British pubs.

We have more superb guest speakers lined up for the coming months and visitors are always very welcome.

See our website for more details: www.michael-milsom.org.uk/litboweb/prog.htm

