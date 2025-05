Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

Michael Milsom will be talking about Rockets over Harborough, including the When, Why, How and the later uses of the Thor Rocket.

Thor missiles were the first operational Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) system deployed by the West during the Cold War. The Harrington WW11 site became operational with 3 Thor launch pads at the end of 1959, and was mothballed in ‘63.

Visitors very welcome. Admission £3 inc tea/coffee.