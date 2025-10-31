Little Bowden Society meeting on Wednesday 19th November

Maureen O'Malley BEM

Maureen O'Malley will be talking about her work at Voluntary Action South Leicestershire, until retiring in 2023.

The charity supports carers and isolated members of the community and saw Maureen at its helm as manager for the last 12 years, for which she received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

We meet at 7.30pm in St Nicholas' Church Hall , Rectory Lane, Little Bowden . Visitors very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee