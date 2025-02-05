Little Bowden Society meeting on Wednesday 19th February

Judith Rout, Chair of Welland Valley Cycling Club. will be speaking about the history of the Eleanor Crosses, and how they are celebrated now through the annual Queen Eleanor charity cycle ride, which is organised by the Friends of the Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields, London.

The 200-mile route from Lincoln to London passes through Geddington & Hardingstone, and links the locations of the 12 Queen Eleanor Crosses, which Edward 1 built in memory of his wife Eleanor of Castile, after she died in Harby in 1290.

The meeting starts at 7.30 pm, St Nicholas' Church Hall, Rectory Lane, Little Bowden, guest admission £3 including tea/coffee.