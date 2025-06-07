Little Bowden Society meeting on Wednesday 18th June

By Kevin Millard
Contributor
Published 7th Jun 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:04 BST
HDC Chair Peter JamesHDC Chair Peter James
HDC Chair Peter James
We look forward to welcoming Chair of the District Council; Peter James, who will be giving a presentation on the District Council's New Local Plan.

Peter has produced his own simplified version together with his personal views on the plan.

The presentation includes where new housing is planned to go up until 2041. Why the locations are important, infrastructure requirements to go with the plan and sets out a vision for the district as we build towards 2041.

Peter will explain step by step how the new plan will be prepared for adoption.

7.30pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall, Rectory Lane, Little Bowden, guests very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee.

Related topics:Peter JamesDistrict CouncilRectory Lane
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice