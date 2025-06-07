Little Bowden Society meeting on Wednesday 18th June

HDC Chair Peter James

We look forward to welcoming Chair of the District Council; Peter James, who will be giving a presentation on the District Council's New Local Plan.

Peter has produced his own simplified version together with his personal views on the plan.

The presentation includes where new housing is planned to go up until 2041. Why the locations are important, infrastructure requirements to go with the plan and sets out a vision for the district as we build towards 2041.

Peter will explain step by step how the new plan will be prepared for adoption.

7.30pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall, Rectory Lane, Little Bowden, guests very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee.