Little Bowden Society meeting on Wednesday 18th June

By Kevin Millard
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST
Tyrell's 6 wheeler F1 carTyrell's 6 wheeler F1 car
Tyrell's 6 wheeler F1 car
Peter James will be sharing some more of his stories from his involvement with Motor Racing in the UK and abroad.

Northamptonshire is the UK's Motorsport Heartland and is host to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the British MotoGP, Touring Car Racing and Top Fuel Drag Racing.

Brixworth is home to the Mercedes AMG team, where the design and development of all of their Formula One engines has been carried out since 1995.

7.30pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall, Little Bowden

