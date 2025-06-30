Little Bowden Society meeting on Wednesday 16th July

"Our Rights of Way" - Martin James will be our guest speaker at St Nicholas' Church Hall, Rectory Lane, Little Bowden, starting at 7.30pm

Martin is Area Footpaths Secretary with Leic & Rutland Ramblers and will be giving us a brief history of rights of way and looking at national and local footpaths.

We have 3 National long distance paths on our doorstep plus the 500 mile National cycle route Number 6, which runs right through the town.

Guests very welcome admission £3

