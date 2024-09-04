Frank Scott's collection of prints

The next Little Bowden Society meeting will be held on Wednesday 18th September, 7.30pm, at St Nicholas' Church Hall.

Local artist Frank Scott will be giving us a unique view of Market Harborough. Frank Scott will be showing us how he has captured the essence of the town over many years through his many painting and drawings.

Frank will also test our observation skills in spotting some of the deliberate mistakes often hidden in his paintings. Guests very welcome