Little Bowden Society: May meeting
The next meeting of the Little Bowden Society will be on Wednesday 15th May, 7.30pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall, Rectory Lane, Little Bowden
We are looking forward to welcoming Sandy Leong who will give us a light-hearted look at the history of British pubs.
A few facts for a “taster” of the evening. The British public house started life as a Roman Wine Bar and dates back over 2,000 years.
By 1577 it is thought that there were 17,000 alehouses, 2,000 inns and 400 taverns in England, many of the original names are still being used today.
Visitors very welcome, entrance £3 including tea/coffee.