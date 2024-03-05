Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suzi Felstead is a local Magistrate with over 23 years’ experience of sitting on the bench in Leicestershire.

Suzi will be able to give a good overview of how the court system works, and the challenges Magistrates have to face whilst doing their work as volunteers in the Justice system.

Suzi will also highlight the benefits of being a magistrate and the importance of the role in delivering justice.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 20th at St Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm.