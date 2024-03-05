Little Bowden Society March Meeting
The Little Bowden Society is pleased to welcome Suzi Felstead on the subject of A day in the life of a Local Magistrate.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Suzi Felstead is a local Magistrate with over 23 years’ experience of sitting on the bench in Leicestershire.
Suzi will be able to give a good overview of how the court system works, and the challenges Magistrates have to face whilst doing their work as volunteers in the Justice system.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzi will also highlight the benefits of being a magistrate and the importance of the role in delivering justice.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 20th at St Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm.
Non Members are welcome.