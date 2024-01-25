Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Little Bowden Society is pleased to welcome John Feavyour, QPM, as their February Guest Speaker.

John is the Chairman and one of Trustees of the Market Harborough and theBowdens Charity and will explain the workings of the charity, their influence they have on the local area through being local landowners, and the support they give to many local charities.

The charity was very supportive of the Little Bowden Society, when they published their book, ‘Aspects of Little Bowden’ back in 2017.

The meeting will take place on February 21st at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm.