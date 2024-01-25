News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Little Bowden Society

Little Bowden Society February Meeting.
By Anthony CherringtonContributor
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Little Bowden Society is pleased to welcome John Feavyour, QPM, as their February Guest Speaker.

John is the Chairman and one of Trustees of the Market Harborough and theBowdens Charity and will explain the workings of the charity, their influence they have on the local area through being local landowners, and the support they give to many local charities.

The charity was very supportive of the Little Bowden Society, when they published their book, ‘Aspects of Little Bowden’ back in 2017.

The meeting will take place on February 21st at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm.

Non members are welcome.

Related topics:Market Harborough