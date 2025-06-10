Little Bowden Open Gardens, June 22nd 12-4pm

Westbrooke House

It’s 23 years since the village has held this event, come and join us!

Little Bowden residents are opening their gardens on Sunday June 22nd from noon to 4pm to raise money for St Nicholas Church Little Bowden.

Parking is available at the Church hall where wristbands and maps may be purchased for £5 (children free).

Tea and cake available in the Courtyard Cafe at Westbrooke House where plants are also for sale.

All proceeds to St Nicholas Church. The church will be open with extra floral displays from the Flower guild.